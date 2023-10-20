Make Informed Decisions with Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Stock Updates

In the past week, CLOV stock has gone down by -7.77%, with a monthly decline of -12.90% and a quarterly plunge of -19.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for Clover Health Investments Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.20% for CLOV’s stock, with a -10.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) is $1.94, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for CLOV is 370.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLOV on October 20, 2023 was 4.39M shares.

CLOV) stock’s latest price update

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. However, the company has seen a -7.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2023 to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CLOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CLOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on February 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLOV Trading at -21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0524. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLOV starting from Loengard Anna U, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Sep 06. After this action, Loengard Anna U now owns 10,000 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp, valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Clover Health Investments Corp stands at -9.72. The total capital return value is set at -80.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.31. Equity return is now at value -68.85, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.66. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.