Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is 1.29.

The public float for MAIN is 78.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAIN on October 20, 2023 was 333.52K shares.

MAIN stock's latest price update

The stock price of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) has dropped by -2.09 compared to previous close of 39.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Beware Big Tech And Buy These 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

MAIN’s Market Performance

MAIN’s stock has fallen by -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.97% and a quarterly drop of -6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Main Street Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for MAIN’s stock, with a -1.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAIN stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for MAIN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAIN in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $45 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAIN Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.00. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from JACKSON JOHN EARL, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $39.20 back on Mar 31. After this action, JACKSON JOHN EARL now owns 60,517 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $117,585 using the latest closing price.

Beauvais Jason B, the EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY of Main Street Capital Corporation, sale 5,894 shares at $39.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Beauvais Jason B is holding 151,918 shares at $232,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Equity return is now at value 16.88, with 8.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.