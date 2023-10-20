Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGIC is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGIC is $18.00, which is $6.9 above the current price. The public float for MGIC is 26.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGIC on October 20, 2023 was 22.85K shares.

MGIC stock's latest price update

The stock price of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) has jumped by 6.22 compared to previous close of 10.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Guy Bernstein – Chief Executive Officer Asaf Berenstin – Chief Financial Officer Yuval Lavi – Chief Technology Officer Conference Call Participants Chris Reimer – Barclays Maggie Nolan – William Blair Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

MGIC’s Market Performance

MGIC’s stock has risen by 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.91% and a quarterly drop of -15.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.28% for MGIC’s stock, with a -17.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGIC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MGIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGIC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MGIC Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGIC rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. saw -30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.97. Equity return is now at value 16.38, with 8.31 for asset returns.

Based on Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.32. Total debt to assets is 15.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.