Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI): A Technical Analysis

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) is $14.00, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for LIZI is 4.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIZI on October 20, 2023 was 27.29K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Effy Kang – Head of Capital Markets Zelong Li – Chief Operating Officer Chengfang Lu – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Lizhi Inc.’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI’s stock has risen by 7.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.11% and a quarterly drop of -49.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Lizhi Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.68% for LIZI’s stock, with a -47.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIZI Trading at -22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Lizhi Inc ADR saw -36.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc ADR stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 28.82, with 15.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 12.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.