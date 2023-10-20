Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.14 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a 24.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

LXEH’s Market Performance

LXEH’s stock has risen by 24.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.11% and a quarterly drop of -36.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.58% for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.38% for LXEH’s stock, with a -65.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.