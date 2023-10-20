Livent Corp (LTHM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) is above average at 9.23x. The 36-month beta value for LTHM is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LTHM is $30.88, which is $15.22 above than the current price. The public float for LTHM is 178.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.57% of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on October 20, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has decreased by -5.68 when compared to last closing price of 17.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $18.48, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM’s stock has fallen by -13.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.26% and a quarterly drop of -39.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Livent Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.60% for LTHM’s stock, with a -29.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.55. In addition, Livent Corp saw -18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Graves Paul W, who sale 59,244 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Oct 03. After this action, Graves Paul W now owns 336,418 shares of Livent Corp, valued at $1,001,224 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.91, with 18.24 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Livent Corp (LTHM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.