LianBio ADR (LIAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) has increased by 7.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-01 that SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIAN is 0.65.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for LIAN is 104.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIAN on October 20, 2023 was 198.79K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stock saw a decrease of 1.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for LianBio ADR (LIAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.19% for LIAN’s stock, with a -30.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIAN Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4585. In addition, LianBio ADR saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio ADR, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The total capital return value is set at -36.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.56. Equity return is now at value -33.21, with -26.24 for asset returns.

Based on LianBio ADR (LIAN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LianBio ADR (LIAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.