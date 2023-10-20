Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.88 in relation to its previous close of 31.73. However, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-18 that While the stock has performed poorly for several years, Kraft Heinz’s brand names are powerful. Investors may be looking at the company’s disappointing history instead of focusing on its future.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KHC is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KHC is $39.26, which is $11.87 above the current price. The public float for KHC is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KHC on October 20, 2023 was 7.97M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

KHC stock saw a decrease of 2.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for KHC’s stock, with a -15.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $38 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.71. In addition, Kraft Heinz Co saw -22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from Garlati Vince, who sale 22,969 shares at the price of $33.56 back on Aug 17. After this action, Garlati Vince now owns 74,832 shares of Kraft Heinz Co, valued at $770,948 using the latest closing price.

La Lande Rashida, the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of Kraft Heinz Co, sale 10,994 shares at $33.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that La Lande Rashida is holding 165,268 shares at $368,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraft Heinz Co stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.41, with 3.46 for asset returns.

Based on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.