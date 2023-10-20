Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.50 compared to its previous closing price of 30.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, Inc. (“Klaviyo”) (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Klaviyo will host a live audio webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will both be accessible on Klaviyo’s investor relations websi.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KVYO is $39.00, The public float for KVYO is 17.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.74% of that float. The average trading volume for KVYO on October 20, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

KVYO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.87% for Klaviyo Inc (KVYO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.06% for KVYO’s stock, with a -15.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVYO Trading at -15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO fell by -9.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.78. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw -14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 4,919,165 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 22. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $139,319,607 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 1,770,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 663,769 shares at $50,130,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.64 for the present operating margin

+72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -10.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.