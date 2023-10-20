KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.04relation to previous closing price of 57.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KKR is $74.69, which is $18.86 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 667.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for KKR on October 20, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has seen a -9.28% decrease in the past week, with a -12.60% drop in the past month, and a -8.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for KKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.14% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $75 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.92. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $36.85 back on Aug 21. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 4,570,327 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $552,750,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 10,000,000 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 19,644,896 shares at $370,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 6.29, with 0.44 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.