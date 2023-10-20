Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ): A Technical Analysis

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) is $139.15, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 338.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on October 20, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 15.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that The outlook for China’s recruitment industry is murky based on my opinion, following an assessment of different indicators.

BZ’s Market Performance

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.55% gain in the past month and a -12.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for BZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for BZ’s stock, with a -15.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BZ Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -26.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.