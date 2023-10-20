John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) is $45.00, which is $19.26 above the current market price. The public float for WLY is 41.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLY on October 20, 2023 was 486.53K shares.

WLY) stock’s latest price update

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.03 in comparison to its previous close of 29.55, however, the company has experienced a 2.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that On Tuesday, Wiley announced the departure of its CEO, effective immediately. The publishing company also said it will reschedule its Investor Day, which was planned for Oct. 12.

WLY’s Market Performance

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has seen a 2.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.98% decline in the past month and a -8.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for WLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for WLY’s stock, with a -18.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLY Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLY rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.70. In addition, John Wiley & Sons Inc. saw -23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLY starting from KISSNER MATTHEW S, who purchase 16,550 shares at the price of $30.33 back on Oct 19. After this action, KISSNER MATTHEW S now owns 25,705 shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc., valued at $502,028 using the latest closing price.

Dobson David C, the Director of John Wiley & Sons Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $29.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Dobson David C is holding 13,033 shares at $149,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Wiley & Sons Inc. stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.87. Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -1.86 for asset returns.

Based on John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 28.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.