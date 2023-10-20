Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has gone up by 1.30% for the week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month and a -24.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.16% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for JOBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is $8.60, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 376.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on October 20, 2023 was 5.99M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 6.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Flying car stocks have witnessed a meaningful rally in the last few quarters. However, considering the impending growth potential, the rally in flying car stocks is just the tip of the iceberg.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 86.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 26,932 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Oct 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 364,892 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $165,093 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 5,637 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 165,550 shares at $34,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -47.17, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.