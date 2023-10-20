Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has gone down by -32.05% for the week, with a -79.94% drop in the past month and a -89.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.82% for INBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.79% for INBS’s stock, with a -93.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INBS is 3.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) is $10.00, which is $12.81 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 2.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. On October 20, 2023, INBS’s average trading volume was 276.96K shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has decreased by -9.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -32.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-08 that Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The company announced that offering yesterday, and then released details of the offering early this morning.

INBS Trading at -80.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.28%, as shares sank -80.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -32.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5892. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -93.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Equity return is now at value -203.99, with -93.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.