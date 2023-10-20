Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) has increased by 3.35 when compared to last closing price of 1.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

The 36-month beta value for IMMP is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for IMMP is $7.92, which is $6.45 above than the current price. The public float for IMMP is 115.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of IMMP on October 20, 2023 was 132.04K shares.

IMMP’s Market Performance

IMMP’s stock has seen a 5.11% increase for the week, with a -6.57% drop in the past month and a -19.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for Immutep Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for IMMP’s stock, with a -2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IMMP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMMP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMMP Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8498. In addition, Immutep Limited ADR saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Equity return is now at value -34.51, with -31.87 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.