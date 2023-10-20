Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.75 in relation to its previous close of 0.69. However, the company has experienced a -15.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Market participants have been caught flat-footed by the company’s decision to pursue strategic alternatives to its core electric powertrain business and refocus on its recently acquired KARNO stationary power generator solution. With KARNO still in the design phase, management’s timeline for early field deployments in H2/2024 looks aggressive. In addition, stationary power is a crowded field already, with KARNO likely to face stiff competition from leading fuel cell players.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) is $1.25, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for HYLN is 124.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYLN on October 20, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has seen a -15.77% decrease in the past week, with a -49.99% drop in the past month, and a -64.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.15% for HYLN’s stock, with a -66.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HYLN Trading at -45.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -47.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0064. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corporation saw -72.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corporation stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -36.48, with -34.43 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -83.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.