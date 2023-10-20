HP Inc (HPQ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is above average at 11.77x. The 36-month beta value for HPQ is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HPQ is $30.19, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for HPQ is 986.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on October 20, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

HPQ stock's latest price update

The stock price of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has plunged by -2.18 when compared to previous closing price of 27.04, but the company has seen a -1.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that HP Inc. is attractive due to its growth potential and commitment to returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. The company’s focus on AI-enabled PCs and expansion in the gaming PC market are positive indicators for future growth. Improved profitability and growing Instant Ink subscribers support the long-term prospects of HPQ’s Print division.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc (HPQ) has seen a -1.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.25% decline in the past month and a -17.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for HPQ’s stock, with a -10.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.29. In addition, HP Inc saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who sale 3,067,508 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Oct 03. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 97,854,605 shares of HP Inc, valued at $80,377,299 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of HP Inc, sale 1,596,922 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 100,922,113 shares at $41,040,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.00 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 52.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, HP Inc (HPQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.