Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) is $137.50, The public float for HUSA is 10.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUSA on October 20, 2023 was 245.28K shares.

The stock of Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) has increased by 5.93 when compared to last closing price of 2.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-08-23 that Shares of small-cap penny stock Houston American Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: HUSA) are trading higher by 16.3% at $5.10. The stock has also been trending amid retail investors on social media.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HUSA’s Market Performance

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has seen a 32.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.55% gain in the past month and a 15.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for HUSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.66% for HUSA’s stock, with a -1.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUSA Trading at 22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +26.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA rose by +32.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp saw -27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from SCHOONOVER JAMES A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on May 18. After this action, SCHOONOVER JAMES A now owns 172,976 shares of Houston American Energy Corp, valued at $33,525 using the latest closing price.

TERWILLIGER JOHN F, the CEO and President of Houston American Energy Corp, sale 4,630 shares at $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that TERWILLIGER JOHN F is holding 671,540 shares at $18,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.47 for the present operating margin

+48.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp stands at -45.41. The total capital return value is set at -7.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.77. Equity return is now at value -6.72, with -6.52 for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.