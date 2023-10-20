Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: HFWA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by analysts is $20.40, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for HFWA is 34.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HFWA was 193.13K shares.

HFWA) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: HFWA)’s stock price has soared by 7.42 in relation to previous closing price of 16.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heritage Financial Corporation (“Company” or “Heritage”) (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its third quarter earnings release on Thursday, October 19, 2023 before the market opens.

HFWA’s Market Performance

Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) has seen a 5.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.70% gain in the past month and a 0.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for HFWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.01% for HFWA’s stock, with a -13.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HFWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HFWA stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HFWA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HFWA in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $23 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HFWA Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFWA rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, Heritage Financial Corp. saw -42.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFWA starting from CHARNESKI BRIAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $16.70 back on Sep 13. After this action, CHARNESKI BRIAN now owns 36,540 shares of Heritage Financial Corp., valued at $83,500 using the latest closing price.

Rivera Frederick B, the Director of Heritage Financial Corp., purchase 600 shares at $16.34 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Rivera Frederick B is holding 4,121 shares at $9,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HFWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Financial Corp. stands at +31.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 9.82, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA), the company’s capital structure generated 11.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.38. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.