Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) is 6.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLF is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Herbalife Ltd (HLF) is $20.70, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for HLF is 95.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.90% of that float. On October 20, 2023, HLF’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has decreased by -6.90 when compared to last closing price of 15.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that While bulletproof dividend stocks genuinely offer a higher probability of protection (over the long run) against an incoming market downcycle, investors growing in their sophistication may want to consider options trades. As derivatives of the underlying securities, options provide incredible flexibility that you can’t get with buy-and-hold dynamics.

HLF’s Market Performance

HLF’s stock has risen by 5.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly drop of -3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Herbalife Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.68% for HLF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLF Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.92. In addition, Herbalife Ltd saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLF starting from Montesino Ibelis, who sale 6,604 shares at the price of $14.99 back on Aug 30. After this action, Montesino Ibelis now owns 139,224 shares of Herbalife Ltd, valued at $98,994 using the latest closing price.

Gratziani Stephan Paulo, the Director of Herbalife Ltd, purchase 23,500 shares at $14.06 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Gratziani Stephan Paulo is holding 34,529 shares at $330,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+75.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd stands at +6.17. The total capital return value is set at 32.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.