Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) is 15.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAL is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Halliburton Co. (HAL) is $48.96, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 895.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On October 20, 2023, HAL’s average trading volume was 7.12M shares.

HAL stock's latest price update

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 43.13. However, the company has seen a 3.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $43.13, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL’s stock has risen by 3.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.77% and a quarterly rise of 17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Halliburton Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.63% for HAL’s stock, with a 19.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.08. In addition, Halliburton Co. saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Beckwith Van H., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.84 back on Oct 13. After this action, Beckwith Van H. now owns 181,334 shares of Halliburton Co., valued at $214,200 using the latest closing price.

Jones Myrtle L, the Senior Vice Pres – Tax of Halliburton Co., sale 16,800 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Jones Myrtle L is holding 42,126 shares at $722,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Co. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 31.11, with 10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Co. (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halliburton Co. (HAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.