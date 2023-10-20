Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 10.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you brands to inspire healthier living, plans to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on that date.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAIN is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HAIN is $14.33, which is $4.73 above the current price. The public float for HAIN is 88.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAIN on October 20, 2023 was 991.70K shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

HAIN stock saw an increase of 5.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.41% and a quarterly increase of -16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.06% for HAIN’s stock, with a -25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Hain Celestial Group Inc saw -32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Golliher Steven R., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, Golliher Steven R. now owns 36,274 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc, valued at $304,803 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Wendy P, the President and CEO of Hain Celestial Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Davidson Wendy P is holding 16,636 shares at $99,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.97 for the present operating margin

+21.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hain Celestial Group Inc stands at -6.49. Equity return is now at value -11.09, with -4.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.