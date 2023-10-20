Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, GRPN stock has gone down by -3.78%, with a monthly gain of 8.23% and a quarterly surge of 85.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.55% for Groupon Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for GRPN’s stock, with a 64.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for GRPN is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRPN is $13.75, which is -$3.9 below than the current price. The public float for GRPN is 16.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.18% of that float. The average trading volume of GRPN on October 20, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

GRPN) stock’s latest price update

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.70 in relation to its previous close of 12.57. However, the company has experienced a -3.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Roth MKM initiated coverage on Groupon with a buy rating and a price target of $30. Groupon stock has plunged since its IPO over a decade ago, but has jumped this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRPN Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 42.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc, sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -316.30, with -20.39 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.