Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -24.41 in comparison to its previous close of 12.38, however, the company has experienced a -13.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Grindrod Shipping announces the purchase of parent Taylor Maritime’s vessel management operations for total consideration of approximately $11.75 million dollars. As a result of a recently approved capital reduction, the company will distribute an aggregate $1.65 in cash per share to common equity holders. The distribution will be made in two tranches on October 26 and December 13 to shareholders of record as of October 20.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN) is 9.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRIN is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN) is $10.85, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for GRIN is 3.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On October 20, 2023, GRIN’s average trading volume was 37.61K shares.

GRIN’s Market Performance

GRIN’s stock has seen a -13.21% decrease for the week, with a 26.86% rise in the past month and a 21.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.24% for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for GRIN’s stock, with a -1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRIN Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIN fell by -23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd saw -43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd stands at +22.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.92. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.