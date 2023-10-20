Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) is above average at 1145.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) is $15.64, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for GRFS is 256.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRFS on October 20, 2023 was 589.19K shares.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.14 in comparison to its previous close of 8.19, however, the company has experienced a -8.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Drugs sector might want to consider either Grifols (GRFS) or Stevanato Group (STVN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

GRFS’s Market Performance

GRFS’s stock has fallen by -8.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.46% and a quarterly drop of -20.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Grifols SA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.16% for GRFS’s stock, with a -9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFS Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Grifols SA ADR saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols SA ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.02 for asset returns.

Based on Grifols SA ADR (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.