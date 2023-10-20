Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.15 in comparison to its previous close of 2.60, however, the company has experienced a 9.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-14 that SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three upcoming investor conferences.

The 36-month beta value for GRCL is also noteworthy at -1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRCL is $12.50, which is $9.95 above than the current price. The public float for GRCL is 82.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on October 20, 2023 was 345.23K shares.

GRCL’s Market Performance

GRCL stock saw a decrease of 9.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.60% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for GRCL’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRCL Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -43.55, with -36.57 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.