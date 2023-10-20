Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 129.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GHIX is 50.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GHIX was 106.70K shares.

GHIX) stock’s latest price update

Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GHIX’s Market Performance

Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) has experienced a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.29% rise in the past month, and a 1.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for GHIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for GHIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

GHIX Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIX rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Gores Holdings IX Inc saw 5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GHIX

The total capital return value is set at -0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.31. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.