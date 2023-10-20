Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has gone up by 31.93% for the week, with a 197.93% rise in the past month and a 297.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.61% for GDHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 67.92% for GDHG’s stock, with a 210.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) is above average at 52.55x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDHG is 19.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDHG on October 20, 2023 was 153.67K shares.

GDHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) has jumped by 4.72 compared to previous close of 13.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

GDHG Trading at 159.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.16%, as shares surge +201.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +349.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDHG rose by +31.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd saw 259.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.72 for the present operating margin

+72.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stands at +34.29. The total capital return value is set at 41.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.27. Equity return is now at value 27.16, with 19.07 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.04. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 815.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.