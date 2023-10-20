Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS): A Technical Analysis

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) is $3.50, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for GLBS is 17.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLBS on October 20, 2023 was 206.73K shares.

GLBS stock's latest price update

The stock of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) has decreased by -21.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Shares of Globus Maritime have more than doubled in value in the past month as the founder and chairman Georgios Feidakis more than tripled his ownership in the company. Last week, Firment Shipping, an entity controlled by Mr. Feidakis disclosed a 12.5% stake in the company. Like many Greece-based nano-cap shippers, Globus Maritime has raised significant funds through offerings led by controversial investment bank Maxim Group, resulting in substantial dilution for common equity holders.

GLBS’s Market Performance

Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) has experienced a -19.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 51.75% rise in the past month, and a 95.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for GLBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.13% for GLBS’s stock, with a 56.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLBS stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for GLBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLBS in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $5 based on the research report published on April 14, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

GLBS Trading at 29.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.13%, as shares surge +34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLBS fell by -19.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Globus Maritime Ltd saw 64.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.60 for the present operating margin

+45.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Maritime Ltd stands at +39.32. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.72. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.80. Total debt to assets is 19.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 111.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.