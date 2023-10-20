Gevo Inc (GEVO) Stock Observes -31.78% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Gevo Inc (GEVO) has gone down by -1.89% for the week, with a -18.75% drop in the past month and a -37.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.15% for GEVO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.29% for GEVO’s stock, with a -31.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gevo Inc (GEVO) is $4.44, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 228.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEVO on October 20, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) has decreased by -5.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEVO Trading at -19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1250. In addition, Gevo Inc saw -45.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Gruber Patrick R., who sale 171,549 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gruber Patrick R. now owns 2,963,646 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $236,395 using the latest closing price.

Cesarek Timothy J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Gevo Inc, sale 92,243 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cesarek Timothy J is holding 946,304 shares at $126,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.23, with -13.97 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.