Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (NYSE: FMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) by analysts is $23.83, which is $6.4 above the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FMS was 478.55K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (NYSE: FMS) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 17.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Fresenius Medical (FMS) continues to gain traction through its broad dialysis product and service portfolio. Intense competition is a woe.

FMS’s Market Performance

FMS’s stock has risen by 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.44% and a quarterly drop of -34.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.07% for FMS’s stock, with a -20.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FMS Trading at -20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.68. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ADR (FMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.