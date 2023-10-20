Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FTNT stock has gone down by -0.40%, with a monthly decline of -3.96% and a quarterly plunge of -26.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Fortinet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.21% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 43.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is $73.85, which is $17.45 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 651.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On October 20, 2023, FTNT’s average trading volume was 6.23M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has surged by 0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 57.67, but the company has seen a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that Fortinet has been quietly building out a new type of cybersecurity service called Universal SASE. Google Cloud’s global data center network could be a powerful tool for Fortinet’s ambitions.

FTNT Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.43. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $59.10 back on Sep 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $445,045 using the latest closing price.

NEUKOM WILLIAM H., the Director of Fortinet Inc, purchase 552 shares at $63.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that NEUKOM WILLIAM H. is holding 291,551 shares at $34,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 16.58 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.