FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.04x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) by analysts is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 172.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FLJ was 1.07M shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has plunge by -15.77relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -35.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-21 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy after the stock market dropped today? Believe it or not there are plenty of cheap stocks to watch that are heading higher amid this big drop in major indexes.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has experienced a -35.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.56% drop in the past month, and a 4.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.52% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.72% for FLJ’s stock, with a -72.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.95%, as shares sank -30.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -35.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2404. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -91.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.