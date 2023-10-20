FB Financial Corp (FBK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FB Financial Corp (NYSE: FBK) is above average at 10.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FB Financial Corp (FBK) is $33.43, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for FBK is 34.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FBK on October 20, 2023 was 161.21K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FBK) stock’s latest price update

FB Financial Corp (NYSE: FBK)’s stock price has soared by 3.28 in relation to previous closing price of 29.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Chris Holmes – President and CEO Michael Mettee – CFO Travis Edmondson – Chief Banking Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Scouten – Piper Sandler Catherine Mealor – KBW Brett Rabatin – Hovde Group Alex Lau – JP Morgan Kevin Fitzsimmons – D.A. Davidson Matt Olney – Stephens Steve Moss – Raymond James Feddie Strickland – Janney Montgomery Scott Operator Good morning and welcome to the FB Financial Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

FBK’s Market Performance

FB Financial Corp (FBK) has experienced a 6.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.24% rise in the past month, and a -7.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for FBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.23% for FBK’s stock, with a -4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBK stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBK in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $35.50 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FBK Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBK rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, FB Financial Corp saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBK starting from Ayers James W., who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $30.57 back on Aug 22. After this action, Ayers James W. now owns 10,875,841 shares of FB Financial Corp, valued at $198,705 using the latest closing price.

Ayers James W., the 10% Owner of FB Financial Corp, purchase 6,150 shares at $32.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ayers James W. is holding 10,869,341 shares at $199,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FB Financial Corp stands at +19.26. The total capital return value is set at 9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return is now at value 9.72, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on FB Financial Corp (FBK), the company’s capital structure generated 36.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.81. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FB Financial Corp (FBK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.