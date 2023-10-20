Fastly Inc (FSLY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FSLY is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FSLY is $19.06, which is $4.25 above than the current price. The public float for FSLY is 118.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.79% of that float. The average trading volume of FSLY on October 20, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

FSLY) stock’s latest price update

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 15.12. However, the company has seen a -6.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-18 that The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have vacillated between bull and bear markets for the past couple of years. With all three major stock indexes well below their all-time highs, bargains can still be found.

FSLY’s Market Performance

FSLY’s stock has fallen by -6.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.50% and a quarterly drop of -13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Fastly Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.39% for FSLY’s stock, with a -6.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FSLY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FSLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLY Trading at -24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLY fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Fastly Inc saw 80.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLY starting from KISLING RONALD W, who sale 7,427 shares at the price of $15.15 back on Oct 17. After this action, KISLING RONALD W now owns 460,221 shares of Fastly Inc, valued at $112,519 using the latest closing price.

Bergman Artur, the Chief Architect of Fastly Inc, sale 17,500 shares at $15.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Bergman Artur is holding 6,123,424 shares at $270,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.90 for the present operating margin

+46.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastly Inc stands at -44.09. The total capital return value is set at -12.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.14. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -9.22 for asset returns.

Based on Fastly Inc (FSLY), the company’s capital structure generated 87.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.60. Total debt to assets is 43.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Fastly Inc (FSLY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.