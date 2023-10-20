Examining the Volatility of Dexcom Inc’s (DXCM) Stock

The stock of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a 13.98% increase in the past week, with a -7.11% drop in the past month, and a -34.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for DXCM’s stock, with a -23.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dexcom Inc (DXCM) is $136.70, which is $45.93 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 381.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on October 20, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 84.12, but the company has seen a 13.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Nasdaq stocks generally equate to higher-growth, technology-dominated firms in the eyes of most investors. The index is generally more rate-sensitive than leading indexes like the Dow and the S&P 500.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.60. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw -24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from ALTMAN STEVEN R, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $77.58 back on Oct 16. After this action, ALTMAN STEVEN R now owns 60,700 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $77,580 using the latest closing price.

Pacelli Steven Robert, the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of Dexcom Inc, sale 411 shares at $88.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Pacelli Steven Robert is holding 125,597 shares at $36,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 16.41, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.