Examining the Volatility of Antero Resources Corp’s (AR) Stock

The stock of Antero Resources Corp (AR) has gone up by 3.73% for the week, with a 13.62% rise in the past month and a 17.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for AR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.84% for AR’s stock, with a 13.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AR is 3.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AR is 276.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AR on October 20, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 28.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Favorable commodity prices are likely to have aided EQT’s upstream activities in Q3.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $29 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.03. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corp, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Equity return is now at value 22.14, with 10.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.