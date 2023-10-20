Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EVLV stock has gone down by -1.99%, with a monthly decline of -25.20% and a quarterly plunge of -37.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.70% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.94% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVLV is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVLV is $7.75, which is $4.06 above the current price. The public float for EVLV is 91.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on October 20, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 3.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that The resilience of consumer spending amidst rising interest rates is, in part, thanks to an often overlooked yet significant factor, the aging demographic of Americans. As individuals aged 65 and older now represent a record share of total consumer spending, they play a crucial role in stabilizing the economy.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at -34.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 42.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from DeRosa Anthony John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Oct 16. After this action, DeRosa Anthony John now owns 38,832 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $38,000 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 83,334 shares at $5.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,307,224 shares at $469,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.63. Equity return is now at value -70.26, with -44.32 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.