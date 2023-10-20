Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Evolent Health Inc (EVH) by analysts is $46.78, which is $20.13 above the current market price. The public float for EVH is 107.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EVH was 872.03K shares.

The stock price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) has surged by 0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 26.62, but the company has seen a -4.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on Evolent’s investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com.

EVH’s Market Performance

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has experienced a -4.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.20% rise in the past month, and a -12.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for EVH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for EVH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVH Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.26. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Rafferty Emily Ann, who sale 7,900 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Aug 15. After this action, Rafferty Emily Ann now owns 70,897 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $221,595 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Seth, the Chief Executive Officer of Evolent Health Inc, sale 33,011 shares at $30.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Blackley Seth is holding 783,011 shares at $1,016,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -7.45, with -3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.