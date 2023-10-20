Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) Stock

In the past week, ZVIA stock has gone up by 1.04%, with a monthly decline of -14.16% and a quarterly plunge of -53.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for Zevia PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.44% for ZVIA’s stock, with a -44.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZVIA is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZVIA is $4.04, which is $2.24 above the current price. The public float for ZVIA is 40.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZVIA on October 20, 2023 was 168.26K shares.

ZVIA) stock’s latest price update

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.86 in comparison to its previous close of 1.85, however, the company has experienced a 1.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Reed Anderson – Managing Director, ICR Amy Taylor – President and CEO Denise Beckles – CFO Conference Call Participants Bonnie Herzog – Goldman Sachs Christian Junquera – Bank of America Jim Salera – Stephens Sarang Vora – Telsey Advisory Group Chris Carey – Wells Fargo Securities Daniel Gold – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good day, and welcome to the Zevia Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVIA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ZVIA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZVIA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $4 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZVIA Trading at -18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0790. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -52.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from Neubauer Florence, who sale 1,028 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Oct 09. After this action, Neubauer Florence now owns 34,222 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $2,091 using the latest closing price.

Spence Padraic L., the Director of Zevia PBC, sale 32,295 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Spence Padraic L. is holding 1,904,142 shares at $82,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.33 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -20.75. The total capital return value is set at -51.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.40. Equity return is now at value -16.02, with -15.67 for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.