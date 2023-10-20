Evaluating the Ups and Downs of LifeStance Health Group Inc’s (LFST) Stock

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has seen a -11.94% decrease in the past week, with a -22.98% drop in the past month, and a -37.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for LFST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.68% for LFST’s stock, with a -23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) is $9.50, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for LFST is 70.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LFST on October 20, 2023 was 719.76K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) has dropped by -8.90 compared to previous close of 6.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its third quarter earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at -23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 113,333 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Oct 02. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 4,917,283 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc, valued at $749,131 using the latest closing price.

Gouk Warren, the Chief Administrative Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc, sale 38,058 shares at $8.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Gouk Warren is holding 5,818,204 shares at $313,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -10.85, with -7.93 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.