Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) Stock

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a -2.78% decrease in the past week, with a -4.66% drop in the past month, and a -27.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.67% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for COIN is also noteworthy at 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COIN is $87.45, which is $14.35 above than the current price. The public float for COIN is 175.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.84% of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on October 20, 2023 was 8.01M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has plunged by -1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 73.93, but the company has seen a -2.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $73.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.69. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 106.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $74.38 back on Sep 21. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 11,703 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $85,165 using the latest closing price.

Brock Lawrence J, the Chief People Officer of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 19,814 shares at $78.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Brock Lawrence J is holding 11,019 shares at $1,552,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.