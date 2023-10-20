Evaluating the Impact of -3.10 Increase on BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) Stock

The stock of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has seen a -1.43% decrease in the past week, with a -32.68% drop in the past month, and a -26.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for BB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.93% for BB’s stock, with a -23.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for BlackBerry Ltd (BB) by analysts is $5.86, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 573.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BB was 6.22M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has decreased by -3.10 when compared to last closing price of 3.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Guardian reported 2023-10-15 that A decade and a half ago, there was no bigger status symbol than the BlackBerry. Lady Gaga tweeted from hers.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -26.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -32.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw 5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Kurtz Philip S., who sale 15,798 shares at the price of $4.57 back on Sep 28. After this action, Kurtz Philip S. now owns 16,265 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $72,197 using the latest closing price.

ERIKSSON MATTIAS, the President of IoT of BlackBerry Ltd, sale 11,126 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ERIKSSON MATTIAS is holding 64,721 shares at $61,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -27.64 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.