Evaluating the Impact of -18.67 Increase on Polished.com Inc’s (POL) Stock

In the past week, POL stock has gone down by -29.87%, with a monthly decline of -45.45% and a quarterly plunge of -90.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.92% for Polished.com Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.08% for POL’s stock, with a -87.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for POL is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for POL is $1.00, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for POL is 98.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.59% of that float. The average trading volume for POL on October 20, 2023 was 6.12M shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL)’s stock price has plunge by -18.67relation to previous closing price of 0.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -29.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:POL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Bunka – Interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Barry – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Landry – BML Capital Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Polished’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended.

POL Trading at -50.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -29.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0777. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw -90.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc (POL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.