Evaluating the Impact of -13.11 Increase on CBL International Ltd’s (BANL) Stock

The stock of CBL International Ltd (BANL) has gone down by -24.15% for the week, with a -34.67% drop in the past month and a -55.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.82% for BANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.86% for BANL’s stock, with a -77.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL) is 23.99x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for BANL is 25.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On October 20, 2023, BANL’s average trading volume was 75.34K shares.

BANL) stock’s latest price update

CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BANL Trading at -35.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -31.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANL fell by -24.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1704. In addition, CBL International Ltd saw -79.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.03 for the present operating margin

+1.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL International Ltd stands at +0.80. The total capital return value is set at 44.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.62.

Based on CBL International Ltd (BANL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.83. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.68 and the total asset turnover is 17.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CBL International Ltd (BANL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.