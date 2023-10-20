Euronet Worldwide Inc’s (EEFT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EEFT stock has gone up by 10.40%, with a monthly gain of 1.86% and a quarterly plunge of -30.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Euronet Worldwide Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for EEFT’s stock, with a -20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by analysts is $99.30, which is $18.18 above the current market price. The public float for EEFT is 46.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EEFT was 574.73K shares.

EEFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has jumped by 6.07 compared to previous close of 76.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.74 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $115 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EEFT Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.57. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc saw -13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from Brown Michael J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $120.69 back on May 22. After this action, Brown Michael J now owns 1,487,361 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc, valued at $6,034,565 using the latest closing price.

Fountas Nikos, the CEO, EFT EMEA Division of Euronet Worldwide Inc, sale 4,280 shares at $103.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Fountas Nikos is holding 31,529 shares at $441,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.47 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 25.86, with 5.62 for asset returns.

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.65. Total debt to assets is 32.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.