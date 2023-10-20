Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 17.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-02 that Oil tankers as a group sailed to a strong rally during the two years between November 2020 and November 2022. Stocks in the industry corrected throughout much of this year, but are close to breaking out of a shallow decline.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 6.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Euronav NV (EURN) is $19.29, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 86.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EURN on October 20, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

The stock of Euronav NV (EURN) has seen a -0.11% decrease in the past week, with a 3.55% rise in the past month, and a 17.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for EURN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for EURN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, Euronav NV saw 12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 28.98, with 14.41 for asset returns.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.