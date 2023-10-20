Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The average price recommended by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) is $32.45, which is $14.54 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 196.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. On October 20, 2023, EDR’s average trading volume was 2.83M shares.

The stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 18.19, but the company has seen a -7.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2023 results before market hours on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET the same day.

EDR’s Market Performance

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has seen a -7.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.09% decline in the past month and a -21.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for EDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for EDR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw -19.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 10,416 shares at the price of $22.31 back on Sep 19. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $232,352 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 236,487 shares at $24.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 279,597 shares at $5,696,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 8.85, with 1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.