Enbridge Inc (ENB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 22.83x. The 36-month beta value for ENB is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for ENB is 2.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on October 20, 2023 was 5.88M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.28relation to previous closing price of 32.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that Energy companies play an indispensable role in society, fueling our homes, businesses and vehicles. But they also present intriguing investment vehicles, especially in the realm of energy stocks to invest in.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB’s stock has fallen by -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.18% and a quarterly drop of -14.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Enbridge Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -13.86% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.72. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -17.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 6.61, with 2.34 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.