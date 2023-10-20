Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 69.71. However, the company has experienced a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Medical Product companies’ results are likely to reflect base business recovery on a year-over-year basis. Let’s see how EW, PODD, DXCM and IQV are poised ahead of their earnings release.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EW is $91.62, which is $24.72 above the current price. The public float for EW is 601.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EW on October 20, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a -1.20% decrease in the past week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month, and a -25.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for EW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $90 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.64. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 8,660 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 213,794 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $606,198 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $69.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 39,503 shares at $349,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 15.94 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.